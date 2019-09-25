Redevelopment of Haddenham Airfield underway

Work is underway on a new £3.7 million mixed-use development on the former site of Haddenham airfield.

Coventry-based Deeley Construction has started work on a new children’s day nursery, retail unit and 17 apartments in Pegasus Way, Haddenham, in partnership with Henry Davidson

Developments.

The final flight from Haddenham Airfield took place on December 9 2018.

The Airfield in Haddenham had been a centre of flight in Bucks for 53 years, and during World War II it was chosen as the location for the number 1 glider training school.

Pilots who had learned to fly at Haddenham flew into places like Pegasus Bridge during the D-Day landings.

The scheme is set for completion in the summer of 2020 and will bring into use the site for the community.

The National Coop has already committed to the convenience store, which will be situated on the ground floor along with a Bright Horizons Nursery and Pre-school, with the two

bedroom homes on the first and second floors.

Steve Turner, construction director at Deeley Construction, said: “We have worked in this area on many occasions previously and this is another scheme that will bring economic and

social benefits to Haddenham.

“The scheme is part of a wider development where there are more than 200 houses under construction, some of which are already occupied so we have worked with the developer to

ensure those residents are not affected by our work.

“Deeley Construction is proud to work in partnership with Henry Davidson Developments on this new scheme and will deliver a project that brings homes, retail and jobs to the area.”

Richard Croft, director of Henry Davidson Developments, added: “The development is another great example of what we do best, provide new first class facilities for the benefit of

the existing and growing community.

“We are delighted to have appointed Deeley Construction, they have a reputation for quality and we have worked closely with them to ensure the apartments will be built to a

high-specification complementary to the fantastic location within walking distance of Haddenham and Thame Parkway Station.”