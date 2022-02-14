Recruitment open day for Buckingham's newest pub restaurant tomorrow

Buckingham's newest pub restaurant, which is due to open this spring, is hosting a recruitment open day tomorrow, Tuesday.

The Grand Junction, at 13 High Street, has undergone a £4.5 million total redevelopment under new owners The Oakman Group

The refurbished venue will seat 185 people, serving food from a kitchen that will include a pizza oven and a Josper Grill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist's impression of the new venue

The open day is being held from 2pm to 8pm tomorrow, Tuesday, February 15, at Buckingham Community Centre.

The Oakman Group say they are looking for candidates to fill a wide variety of roles, with both full and part-time vacancies available.