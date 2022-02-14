Recruitment open day for Buckingham's newest pub restaurant tomorrow
Full and part-time jobs are on offer at The Grand Junction
Buckingham's newest pub restaurant, which is due to open this spring, is hosting a recruitment open day tomorrow, Tuesday.
The Grand Junction, at 13 High Street, has undergone a £4.5 million total redevelopment under new owners The Oakman Group
The refurbished venue will seat 185 people, serving food from a kitchen that will include a pizza oven and a Josper Grill.
The open day is being held from 2pm to 8pm tomorrow, Tuesday, February 15, at Buckingham Community Centre.
The Oakman Group say they are looking for candidates to fill a wide variety of roles, with both full and part-time vacancies available.
There is no need to contact anyone in advance - just turn up on the day to have a chat and find out more.