Recruitment days for Buckingham's new care home taking place next week

Buckingham's newest care home is holding a two-day recruitment event next week, in Bicester.

Lace Hill Manor, a £9.5 million 62-bed luxury care home under construction in Needlepin Way, on Lace Hill, is set to open in April, creating up to 70 new jobs.

Now manager Paul Turvey and his leadership team are holding a two-day recruitment open event in Bicester on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 1 and 2, with information about the range of jobs available over light refreshments.

From left: customer relationship manager Steve Ward, home manager Paul Turvey and deputy home manager Claire Gascoigne

Candidates will be able to interview for some roles on the day, and some care positions ae open to those with no previous experience.

Paul said: “This is a rare opportunity for people interested in furthering or setting out on a career in care, to be part of something new, innovative and exciting.

“Not only will our launch team have the most fantastic luxury home in which to work, equipped with the best resources and five-star facilities, but they will be co-creators of a new community.

"They will be the ones shaping the culture of a happy, thriving service which makes a positive difference to the lives of everyone living and working here.

Work in progress on the new luxury care facility

“You don’t have to have experience in care – what we’re looking for are people with warm and friendly personalities, ready to bring their best selves to work to provide amazing, compassionate care.”

The new private care home is part of the Maria Mallaband Care Grou, which has more than 80 homes across the UK.

It will provide residential, residential dementia and nursing care in luxury surroundings, with large en-suite rooms, some of them with private patios, lounges, restaurants, communal areas, landscaped gardens, and facilities including an orangery, fitness studio, leisure suite, wellness retreat and bar and bistro area.

The range of roles on offer includes receptionists, housekeepers, maintenance staff, chefs and kitchen assistants, hospitality staff, a lifestyle co-ordinator and a dedicated dementia care manager, as well as senior carers and care assistants.

Artist's impression of Lace Hill Manor

Lace Hill Manor is also looking to fill the role of concierge – a front of house manager responsible for the running of the bistro, bar and reception area, and overseeing the moving-in experience of those coming to live in the home.

The company says the new team will benefit from flexible hours and Maria Mallaband’s ‘work the hours that suit you’ approach, with day and night shifts available.

New team members will also benefit from an exclusive perk card scheme, with discounts for local businesses and services, including health and leisure facilities.

Paul added: “From competitive rates of pay to our amazing training and career development pathways, we want to invest in this new team and support them to fulfil their potential, creating an environment where they are happy to come to work every day.

“I am looking forward to meeting with some potential new team members and sharing with them our vision for Lace Hill Manor.”

The recruitment open days for Lace Hill Manor take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 1 and 2, from 11am to 7pm at St Edburg’s Hall, Priory Road, Bicester, OX26 6BL.

Parking is available at the Cattle Market car park, OX26 6PB.