Record fair comes to Aylesbury's Hop Pole pub, and there is still room for YOUR stall!

Do you have some old records gathering dust that you would like to see get a loving new home?

Well on Saturday, October 26, The Hop Pole pub is hosting a record fair, and you could have a stall and do just that.

The record fair takes place at The Hop Pole on Saturday, October 26

The event takes place from midday until 4pm, and the Bicester Road pub will have food and drinks on sale for all record fair punters.

Entry is free and if you would like a stall that costs £15.

Organiser Mark Bradley said: "We hope that lots of people will come and enjoy looking through the records, and we hope that more stall holders will want to come and sell there too.

"It will be a really great atmosphere and if you would like to sell on the day please do get in touch!"

If you would like to have a stall at the event call Mark on 07920 106 213 or 07305 499 199.