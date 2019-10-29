Record fair at Aylesbury's The Hop Pole a great success

A record fair proved popular with music fans at The Hop Pole pub on Saturday.

Stallholders were happy to see plenty of visitors to the pub, to the first event of its kind, which was organised by Mark Bradley.

Mark Gerrard's DJ set

The event was a treat for music fans, with a range of vinyl, CDs, books and t-shirts on offer.

There was also a chance to listen to some music in a number of DJ sets on the day, from guest DJs including music journalist Kris Needs, and Mark Gerrard.

Following the success of this first event, organisers have announced that a second fair will be held at the pub on December 7.

If you would like to have a stall call Mark Bradley on 07920 106 213 or 07305 499 199.