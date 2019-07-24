Record-breaking temperatures prompt heat warming for Bucks residents

Record-breaking temperatures are forecast in the coming days and Bucks County Council has issued advice for residents.

Certain groups of people are at risk, and the council is urging everyone to keep an eye out for anyone who may be struggling, and check in with neighbours.

Those most at risk are people:

• aged over 75, babies and young children

• with a serious long-term conditions, especially heart or breathing problem

• with mobility problems

• on certain medicines, including those that affect sweating and temperature control

• mental health problems, and people who misuse alcohol or drugs

• people who are physically active or work outdoors – for example, labourers

Gareth Williams, cabinet member for community engagement and public health, said: "Services across the county appear to be coping well with the heatwave. However, we cannot be complacent. It is very important we all do what we can to avoid the risks associated with prolonged periods of very hot weather

"The effects of too much heat can creep up on you; so remember to keep cool, keep out of the heat and drink plenty of non-alcoholic liquids. Hot weather affects some people much more than others. Please take a few minutes to check-in on friends, neighbours or relatives who are less able to help themselves."

Hot weather can be fun, but it also brings health risks such as dehydration, heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

How to keep out the heat:

• keep curtains on windows exposed to the sun closed while the temperature outside is

higher than it is inside.

• if it is safe to do so once the temperature outside has dropped lower than it is inside, open the windows.

• water external and internal plants, and spray the ground outside windows with water

(avoid creating slip hazards) to help cool the air.

• stay out of the sun, especially between the hours of 11am and 3pm.

• stay in the shade where possible - and wear hats, sunscreen, thin scarves and light clothing if going outside

How to keep body temperatures down:

• reduces your levels of physical exertion

• take regular cool showers or baths, or an overall body wash

• wear light, loose cotton clothes to absorb sweat and prevent skin irritation

• lightly sprinkle clothes with water regularly, and splash cool water on your face and the back of your neck. A damp cloth on the back of the neck helps temperature regulation

• eat cold food, particularly salads and fruit with a high water content

For more hot weather advice from the council visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/community/ready-for-summer