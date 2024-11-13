Reason why powerful bright lights were seen all across Aylesbury yesterday evening

Christmas at Waddesdon Manor, Waddesdon (c)

The reason why giant lights could be seen from all across Aylesbury has been discovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It can be revealed that the giant lights shining on Aylesbury came from Waddesdon Manor.

Always popular at Christmas, the prestigious Bucks venue is testing out its lights displays ahead of the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident said the lights reminded them of the bat signal light used in the Batman film series.

Last month Waddesdon manor announced its plans for Christmas this year and when its famous lights show would be returning. This year the Rothschild-owned venue has scheduled its evening displays to take place from 15 November until the 5 January. There will be a break when the manor shuts for Christmas between 23 December and Boxing Day.

The theme for this year’s event is Cinderella, plus the manor has announced the return of its light trail in the gardens and Christmas market.

Russian designer Leon Bakst has prepared Cinderella displays for the manor’s interior for visitors to explore.