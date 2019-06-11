Reason why police and forensics were seen at Subway in Kingsbury area of Aylesbury revealed

The reason for a large police presence around Subway in the Kingsbury area of Aylesbury town centre last night (Monday) has been revealed.

An eyewitness told the Herald why police and forensics were seen in town at around 5pm.

Thames Valley Police library image

He said: "A man came in to the shop, who appeared to be really drunk.

"He was rude to members of staff for no reason whatsoever.

"He then started demanding that the member of staff give him money.

"After politely telling him to leave, the man has then punched the member of staff in the face.

"It was an absolute disgrace.

"He went on to steal money from the till.

"It looked as though he just went to the off license to buy booze, but was nicked before he got very far."

This newspaper has put a call in to the police to get an update on the investigation into this incident and will update the story when one is received.