Rainy spells expected in Aylesbury Vale but there’s hope for milder temperatures over the weekend

Despite the fact we are now into spring, the weather in Aylesbury Vale over the last week has been more like winter.

Snow fell most days last week across the Vale, although very little in the way of settling snow, with any lying snow quickly melting.

Overnight on Monday 6th into Tuesday 7th there were outbreaks of rain, but cold air started to push in from the north turning the rain to sleet and snow by the end of the night.

It then turned dry during the day before another band of sleet and snow moved in from the south-west overnight. The higher ground of the Chilterns saw a few centimetres of snow on the morning of Wednesday 8th, but lower down in Aylesbury itself there was little lying snow.

The sleet and snow continued to fall throughout the day and into the night, but very little settled. Drier for a time overnight, but further sleet and snow fell briefly on the morning of Thursday 9th before turning more to rain. The rain turned to sleet at times on the 9th. It then became drier on Friday.

It turned much milder over the weekend, before turning windy and wet at the start this week. Colder air returned on Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the coming week in Aylesbury Vale, it will be unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain at times thanks to areas of low pressure moving in from the Atlantic.