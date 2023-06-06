News you can trust since 1832
Flag ‘celebrates Buckingham’s diversity and underlines our commitment to being an inclusive town’
By Hannah Richardson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

The rainbow flag has been raised in Buckingham for a second year in celebration of Pride Month, which runs throughout June.

Buckingham’s new mayor, Anja Schaefer, attended the flag raising on Thursday, June 1.

Anja said: “The rainbow flag symbolises respect for and pride in sexual and gender diversity. I am delighted to have been present for its raising, which celebrates Buckingham’s diversity and underlines our commitment to being an inclusive town.”

The rainbow flag flew over the weekend and for the Mayor Making ceremony on Friday, June 2, and will stayed in place until this morning (Tuesday, June 6).

Pride Month affirms the dignity and worth of human beings everywhere. It can be used to highlight the successes of LGBTQ+ people and, where there is work still to be done to achieve equality, to raise this. More broadly, it acts as a celebration of love and friendship.

The traditional rainbow flag was designed in 1978 by Gilbert Baker as a symbol of hope. The colours of the flag represent separately life, healing, sunlight, nature, peace, spirit. Together, they represent the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

Buckingham Town Council’s next big event is Celebrate Buckingham Day on Saturday, June 17. More than 25 local community organisations are set to attend the event in Bourton Park from 11am to 3pm, with fun activities from Whack the Rat and maggot racing to treasure hunts, plus food and drink vendors and entertainment. Visitors are invited to pack a blanket and bring a chair to enjoy the day in comfort.

