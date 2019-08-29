RAF open up Halton House to the public

As part of the heritage days initiative, the Royal Air Force have opened up Halton House to the public.

Punters will be able to see a rare glimpse into the former country residents of Alfred de Rothschild, who lived there between 1883 and 1918.

Her Royal Highness (HRH) The Duchess of Cornwall viewing reconstructed World War I Trenches

The house has featured extensively in film most notably 'The King's Speech', 'The Queen and the James Bond film 'The World is Not Enough'.

It has also been used as a filming location for television, including: 'The Crown', 'Downton Abbey' and 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'.

To add to the experience, The Trenchard Museum will be open.

The Trenchard Museum hosts a variety of objects which chronicle the history of RAF Halton. This includes: 3 complete aircraft; 2 cockpits; 9 aero engines and a range of displays, models and memorabilia amongst other items which tell the story of life at the camp.

Also open will be the James McCudden Flight Heritage Centre which illustrates the History of Flight, and the reconstructed Trenches, known as the Lister Lines.

These trenches were discovered in 2009 and were reconstructed using World War I field engineering manuals. It is believed that the trenches were originally constructed in 1915 and over 7 miles were built to simulate a stretch of the Western Front.

The open day will be held on Sunday September 22, from 10 am to 4pm.

Admission is free.