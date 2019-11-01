RAF Halton's Military Wives Choir needs a new musical director

For familes with a member in the forces moving around is a part of life, and with spouses often away for long periods of time camaraderie between those left behind is essential.

And the RAF Halton Military Wives Choir does just that enabling members in the same boat to come together and support each other, while making some brilliant music at the same time.

And the choir is now looking for a musical director.

A spokesperson for the group said: "With research showing that singing in a choir alleviates stress and improves aspects of mental health, this is where the Military Wives Choirs, of which there are over 70 in military bases across the UK and overseas, come in.

"Halton Military Wives Choir, part of the Military Wives Choirs network, need a skilled teacher and inspiring leader who can make music fun and accessible, promote a culture of support and respect, and allow their members to develop and shine as an ensemble so they can continue to come together to sing, share and support each other."

The Halton Military Wives Choir meets for rehearsals each Wednesday from 7pm until 8.30pm (term time) at RAF Halton.

Organisers say that the right candidate would need experience of conducting a similar choir or, if no experience, considerable and recognised training and qualifications.

They say that a direct connection to the military is not essential but there must be a willingness to learn and understand the unique challenges of military life.

A member of the choir commented: "Choir is my ‘me’ time, combining my love of singing and meeting people.”

To apply for the position, send a CV and cover letter (two sides A4) explaining why you would be a good fit for the role to Halton Military Wives Choir on halton@militarywiveschoirs.org by Friday November 15 2019.