RAF Halton's Alex Smith wins Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gi heavyweight title

The RAF took part in the UK Armed Forces Martial Arts Inter-Services and Senior Aircraftman Alex Smith from RAF Halton scooped the top prize!

Alex lead the team as captain in the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) Purple Belt Heavyweight category.

Alex successfully retained the Gi Heavyweight title and No Gi title winning double gold, whilst also able to win double silver in the open weight categories where all medallists from each weight enter against one another.

Alex said: “It was an honour to be given the captaincy for this year’s competition. A total of 13 gold, 13 silver and 3 bronze medals were won by the team.”

Now having gained High Performance Athlete status within the RAF, Alex will remain at RAF Halton, so he can continue to train at the Roger Gracie Academy in Aylesbury.

Currently ranked number two Purple Heavyweight in the UK he will be aiming to get that number one spot.

The RAF Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is growing bigger month by month and holds their team training at RAF Digby.

If you would like to attend these monthly training sessions, then please do not hesitate to get in touch via the RAF Martial Arts Instagram or Facebook page here.



Alex said: “The RAF BJJ Team had a fantastic day at the Inter-Service Championships this year.

"Everyone showed great sportsmanship and determination to fight against the British Army and Navy Team.

"I have no doubt in my mind that everyone will strive to do even better in the competitions to come, civilian and military.”

BJJ is founded on the concept that a smaller, weaker person can successfully defend themselves against a bigger, stronger, heavier opponent by using technique, leverage, and most notably, taking the fight to the ground, and then applying joint locks and chokeholds to defeat the opponent.