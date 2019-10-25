RAF Halton photograph chosen for national charity calendar

Two siblings from Buckinghamshire have been chosen from hundreds of entries to feature in a national charity calendar which will raise money to support children whose parents are serving in the British Armed Forces.

Six-year-old Mia Hudson and her five-year-old brother Max, from RAF Halton, will appear as the September photo for the Little Troopers Military Moments 2020 calendar alongside a collection of other heart-warming images that capture special moments from British Armed Forces families as seen through the eyes of forces children.

The Hudson’s photo sees Mia and Max hugging their Dad, Cpl Simon Hudson, at a military parade earlier this year. Mum, Laura Hudson said: "This was Mia and Max’s first military parade and they absolutely loved watching their Daddy.

"We didn’t expect to be picked for the calendar so we feel very privileged to have been chosen. Little Troopers is a fantastic charity and in the past we have used their separation packs to help the children when Simon has been away.”

Little Troopers founder; army veteran and military parent, Louise Fetigan, explains: “Mia and Max’s picture really encapsulates the special bond that military children have with their serving parents. That’s why Little Troopers exists, to nurture that special relationship and support all our military children, whatever forces life sends their way.”

The ‘Military Moments’ 2020 calendar is now on sale, costing £7.50, with all proceeds helping Little Troopers to continue providing fundamental resources and initiatives to support military children such as the Little Troopers Treasures storytime app and Little Troopers Separation Pack.

For more information visit www.littletroopers.net

