Radio stations in Aylesbury and Buckingham set to go digital after licence awarded

Three Aylesbury Vale radio stations are set to go digital, following a decision from Ofcom, which has awarded Bucks DAB Ltd a licence to operate the small-scale DAB multiplex for North Bucks.

This means Bucks Radio, Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio and 3Bs Radio, which covers Buckingham, Brackley and Bicester, will be able to be heard on DAB digital radios – along with a host of other new and local radio stations,.

Richard Carr, managing director of Bucks Radio, said: "We welcome the decision from Ofcom, and this is the news we have been hoping for since we launched over two years ago.

Dave Watts, programme manager of 3Bs Radio

“A DAB licence was always in our plans, but we've had to wait patiently for the broadcast area to be advertised, and then again while the application was reviewed and then approved.

“Bucks Radio has gone from strength to strength since its launch in February 2021, and today's news will enable us to continue to grow and increase our potential audience.

"We are delighted that in-car listening in particular will be much easier for our audience now and cannot wait to start work on the necessary installations to progress the project.”

Keith Lewis, from 3Bs Radio, said: “The 3Bs Radio team are delighted to receive the announcement from Ofcom about the DAB licence award.

"This will improve our coverage even further to the Buckingham area and we cannot wait to commence broadcasting on DAB.’

“It is also a double day of celebrating, as we are also part of the NOxDAB licence, also awarded today, enabling us to cover the other 2Bs in our area – Brackley and Bicester.”

Simon Daniels, chairman of Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio, said: “It is fantastic news for radio listeners in Aylesbury and north Buckinghamshire that listeners will have an even greater choice of radio stations to choose from on DAB digital radio provided by Bucks DAB Ltd.

“It will mean radio stations here, providing true local content, will be able to be heard on the latest platform. Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio looks forward to joining the platform in due course.”

The area advertised by Ofcom includes Aylesbury, Buckingham, Winslow, Waddesdon, Whitchurch, Aston Clinton, Thame, Tring and Leighton Buzzard, with an estimated population of 203,736.

Bucks DAB must now agree specific technical details with Ofcom and begin building the transmission sites proposed in the application.

A launch date is yet to be announced, but Ofcom rules state that all multiplexes must be on air within 18 months of award.

Bucks DAB was born from a partnership between three local broadcasters and business people, with the aim of bringing north Bucks a new digital radio service which is run and controlled locally, for the benefit of the local community.