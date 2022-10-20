October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and local radio station Bucks Radio is collecting new, used and surplus bras to help fund vital research into secondary spread breast cancer.

The bras are recycled and the money raised is used by the charity Against Breast Cancer, who look at three interlinked areas of research - biochemistry, immunology, and diet and lifestyle.

The charity’s research is studying new ways that could help doctors identify and treat secondary breast cancer faster and more effectively in both women and men.

Bucks Radio presenter Wes Venn with some of the bras that have been collected

Bucks Radio co-founder Nathan Cooper said: “So many people know someone in their circle of family or friends who has battled breast cancer at some point – I lost my wife to the disease almost a decade ago.

"But more and more people are surviving breast cancer every year, and the work Against Breast Cancer are doing is vital.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to our appeal so far, but we still want more bras. So please, if you can, make a donation and help us fight this horrendous disease.”

For every tonne of bras collected, Against Breast Cancer receives £700 to fund its pioneering breast cancer research.

Advertisement

Radio presenter Wes Venn endorses the campaign

You can take your bras to any of the official Bucks Radio Bra Banks at the following businesses across Bucks:

Bonners & Babington Estate Agents in Princes Risborough

Style Hair & Beauty salon in Wing

Advertisement

Chiltern View Nurseries in Wendover Road, Aylesbury

Wild Raven Farm Shop & Tea Room in Rowsham

Howes the Florist in Buckingham

Perrys in Bicester Road, Aylesbury

Advertisement

Aqua Vale in Aylesbury

The Works Restaurants in Aylesbury and High Wycombe

Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors of Amersham, Aylesbury, Buckingham, Bletchley, Winslow and Wendover.

If you are unable to get to a Bra Bank in person, you can post your bras to Against Breast Cancer but this is not a Freepost service.

Advertisement

The Bucks Radio Bra Bank Appeal runs until October 31, in association with Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors. You can find out more about the appeal at www.bucks.radio