Radio 4 host Jim Al-Khalili to appear in Buckingham as impressive Lit Fest line-up revealed

The BuckLitFest has an impressive list of authors lined up for the main festival weekend, which takes place from Friday to Sunday, June 24 to 26 June.

The line-up was revealed to members of the 100-strong audience at a thought-provoking discussion with Mary Ann Sieghart on her book The Authority Gap on March 24.

At a special event on Tuesday, June 7, quantum physicist, New York Times bestelling author, and BBC host Jim Al-Khalili will reveal how eight lessons from the heart of science can help you get the most out of life.

Jim Al-Khalili

Prof Al-Khalili will be talking about his new book, The Joy of Science, published this week.

Inviting us to engage with the world as scientists have been trained to do, Jim explains the core principles that can unlock the clarity, empowerment and joy of thinking and living a little more scientifically.

Exploring the nature of truth and uncertainty, the role of doubt, the pros and cons of simplification, the value of guarding against bias, the importance of evidence-based thinking and more, he shows how these powerful ideas are deeply relevant to the complicated times we live in and the difficult choices we make.

Prof Jim Al-Khalili is a theoretical physicist at the University of Surrey, where he also holds a chair in the public engagement of science. He has written many books of popular science, and is a regular presenter of science programmes for radio and TV, hosting The Life Scientific on BBC Radio 4.

His talk and Q&A session in Buckingham will take place at the Vinson Centre, on Hunter Street, at 6pm on Tuesday, June 7.

Tickets will go on priority sale to Festival Friends on Wednesday April 20.

Among the authors appearing over the main festival weekend are journalist Oliver Bullough, whose timely new book, Butler to the World, is the one the oligarchs don’t want you to read, international bestselling crime writer Louise Candlish, bestselling thriller writer Mick Herron and debut local author Lizzie Damilola Blackburn.