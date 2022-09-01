News you can trust since 1832
The character home in Castle Street, Buckingham

Quirky character home in heart of Aylesbury Vale town goes on the market

There’s a chance to live in a piece of history, as this unusual three-bedroom house in Buckingham town centre goes on the market.

By Hannah Richardson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:39 pm

Advertised for sale on Zoopla, offers over £500,000 are invited for the one-of-a-kind detached property in Castle Street.

Situated in a conservation area in the heart of Buckingham, the property has a history dating back to the 1830s and boasts an array of character features, from exposed beams to a spiral staircase.

The house was converted from a coach house to a private dwelling in 1993, while maintaining its charming appearance.The entrance porch leads into an impressive hall with stairs to the master bedroom, cloakroom, storage cupboards and access to the main lounge via glass-paned double doors.

The lounge is spacious with high ceilings, exposed timber and dual-aspect windows.

The kitchen is situated just off of the main lounge and to the other end of the lounge are the family bathroom and two further bedrooms.

Away from the property, there is a single garage unit through a local archway and there is access to the right side of the property.

The house is offered for sale by Connells Buckingham.

1. Property of the Week

Character features include a spiral staircase

Photo: supplied

2. Character features include a spiral staircase

The kitchen

Photo: supplied

3. Character features include a spiral staircase

The master bedroom

Photo: supplied

4. Property of the Week

The downstairs bathroom

Photo: supplied

