Quainton-based decorators win award for restoration of Grade II-listed Aylesbury Vale church
M Simmonds Decorating Contractors Ltd, which is based in Quainton, was highly commended in the Small Contractors category at the UK National Painting and Decorating Awards for its work on St Martin’s Church in Dunton.
The Grade II listed building is more than 500 years old, and judges praised the contractors for their careful work which was done to a high standard.
In their notes the judges wrote: "Working to a limited budget, extensive scaffolding and protection to enclosed pews were done with great care and respect to the church and its grounds.
"The ceiling and walls have been repaired and redecorated to a high standard with traditional lime render repairs carried out where necessary and a final finish using clay paint was achieved.
"All should be very proud of the standard delivered."
The event took place at Plaisterers Hall in London earlier this month and saw 37 of the country’s top painting and decorating companies contesting the awards.
Director Mick Simmonds told the Herald the award was "a fabulous achievement" for the business, which was founded in 1979.