A 5ft python found on the loose in Granborough has now been safely relocated.

PC James Holmes, from the Milton Keynes Roads Policing Unit, had the task of transporting the snake to Leighton Buzzard, where it was taken in at Wrigglies Exotic Pets.

PC Reid and PC Eustice discovered the snake on Green End, Granborough, last night, Tuesday.

Special delivery: PC James Holmes hands over the snake at Wrigglies, Leighton Buzzard

Wrigglies is now hoping to reunite the pet with its owner.