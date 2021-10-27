Python found on the loose in Aylesbury Vale village is safely rehomed
Leighton Buzzard exotic pet shop is caring for the snake until its owner can be found
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:15 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:18 pm
A 5ft python found on the loose in Granborough has now been safely relocated.
PC James Holmes, from the Milton Keynes Roads Policing Unit, had the task of transporting the snake to Leighton Buzzard, where it was taken in at Wrigglies Exotic Pets.
PC Reid and PC Eustice discovered the snake on Green End, Granborough, last night, Tuesday.
Wrigglies is now hoping to reunite the pet with its owner.
A message on the Wrigglies Facebook page asks anyone who has lost a snake in the area to get in touch citing species, size, age, exact area lost from and any microchip details.