Popular Aylesbury gym DW fitness on the Aylesbury Business Park is set to be taken over by Puregym.

A statement from DW Fitness said: "DW fitness will be vacating their property on Aylesbury Business Park in Mid-October.

"Pure Gym will be taking over the site, which is scheduled to be open by the end of the year.

"DW fitness would like to thank all our staff and members for their work at the gym."