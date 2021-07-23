Pupils running cake sale in Aylesbury for hospice services tomorrow

Local businesses are contributing to a charity bake sale ran by three Aylesbury schoolgirls at Fruity Tooty in Vale Retail Park tomorrow.

Freshly baked cakes have been provided by a number of local bakeries, as well as other goodies which were baked by the girls themselves.

Emily, Olivia and Emily-Drew, all aged 11, will be running the cake sale from 9am - 5pm, the money raised will go to Florence Nightingale Hospice.

one of the cakes on offer

A number of local businesses are supporting the girls' sale, all three recently completed year six at Elmhurst School.

Here are some of the businesses involved in tomorrow's fundraiser:

-Candy Dreams

-Caketastic bakes

another mouthwatering cake

-The Coffee Tree

-Georgia's goodies

-Moon and back cakes

-Catia Masotti Cakes