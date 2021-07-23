Pupils running cake sale in Aylesbury for hospice services tomorrow
Money raised will go to the Florence Nightingale Hospice
Local businesses are contributing to a charity bake sale ran by three Aylesbury schoolgirls at Fruity Tooty in Vale Retail Park tomorrow.
Freshly baked cakes have been provided by a number of local bakeries, as well as other goodies which were baked by the girls themselves.
Emily, Olivia and Emily-Drew, all aged 11, will be running the cake sale from 9am - 5pm, the money raised will go to Florence Nightingale Hospice.
A number of local businesses are supporting the girls' sale, all three recently completed year six at Elmhurst School.
Here are some of the businesses involved in tomorrow's fundraiser:
-Candy Dreams
-Caketastic bakes
-The Coffee Tree
-Georgia's goodies
-Moon and back cakes
-Catia Masotti Cakes