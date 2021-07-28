Pupil's bake sale in Aylesbury raises over £1,200 for local hospice services
Three pupils raised four figures for a local care service in just one day.
Aylesbury schoolgirls managed to raise £1,250 for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity through a bake sale on Saturday (July 24).
Emily, Olivia and Emily-Drew, all aged 11 were supported by local businesses who donated cakes and treats to their cause.
The girls who recently completed year six at Elmhurst School also brought cakes they'd baked themselves to Fruity Tooty where they set up for the day.
During the girl's full day of fundraising they had some high profile customers with both Mayor of Aylesbury Anders Christensen and local MP Rob Butler stopping by.
Helping the girls score sales was Florrie the mascot for care and support service.
The girls spent the lion's share of a summer holiday Saturday selling their cakes greeting Tooty Fruity visitors from 9am to 5pm.