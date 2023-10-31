Pup-kin! Batty Wendover dog's ghoulish get up triumphs in social media call out
Owner Katy Lowe responded to a call out by the recently launched Doghood app, asking for users to send in images of their pups looking spooky this Halloween.
And photographer Katy, who runs the Firebird Photography business, wasted no time in submitting this funny image of pointer crossbreed Hayes, who looks adorable sitting next to a pumpkin in his bat wings.
The Doghood is a popular free community app in the States, and links dog owners with like-minded pet parents for meet ups, debates, doggy advice and local discussions.
This month the app started operating in the UK, and is looking to build communities of canine enthusiasts and experts, who can share events and tips with users in their own area.
Available to all iPhone users, the free app enables you to make a profile for your dog, and make posts about their antics. You can then also access dog-related topics, and share with other local people who use the app, making new friends for you and your dog.
Canine expert Anna Webb, who is the presenter of the A Dog's Life Podcast has tried out the app and said: "Caring for a dog is a sociable thing, and I don't know any dog owner who hasn't made new friends on their daily dog walk, myself included.
"The Doghood is a clever extension of that, and enables dog owners to access relevant local advice and make new friends in their area. I look forward to seeing you on the app!"
To access Doghood on the Apple App store go https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/doghood-pet-care-community/id1547568850
Until December 1 new users who write TREATME in their first post are entered into a competition, to win a £150 hamper featuring goodies from Bone Idol Academy, Paleo Ridge and Fetched UK.