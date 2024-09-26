Pubs from across Milton Keynes and North Bucks to feature in 2025 Good Beer Guide
The guide, which has been produced annually for more than 50 years, features more than 4,500 entries of pubs, clubs and bars from all over the country.
Each entry contains a short description of the location, as well as details of regular and local beers that the establishment serves.
The guide has been compiled by the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA), which has announced the inclusion of the following 15 establishments across Milton Keynes and North Buckinghamshire:
Station Tavern, Woburn Sands
Nags Head, Great Linford
MK Biergarten, Wolverton
Ship Ashore, Willen
The Wheatsheaf, Maids Moreton
Ousebank House, Newport Pagnell
The Green Man, Mursley
The Mitre, Buckingham
The Stratton Arms, Turweston
The Bell and Bear, Emberton
Frog and Nightgown, Newport Pagnell
Conservative Club, Stony Stratford
Victoria Inn, Bradwell Village
The Lamb, Stoke Goldington
The Blackened Sun, Stacey Bushes
The Milton Keynes and North Bucks branch of CAMRA is holding a special event to launch this year’s edition of the guide at The Bell and Bear in Emberton, where the winning publicans will be congratulated.