£9.5m luxury care home just weeks away from completion in Buckingham

Work on a new £9.5 million care home on Buckingham's Lace Hill is almost complete, with a grand opening set to take place in April.

Less than a year on from the cutting of the first soil, the 62-bed care home is now nearing completion, with specialist nursing home contractor Lawrence Baker Ltd set to hand over the keys in late March.

The luxury Lace Hill Manor, which is part of the Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG), will offer large en-suite rooms, lounges, restaurants, communal areas, landscaped gardens, and luxury facilities, including an orangery, fitness studio, leisure suite, wellness retreat, and bar and bistro area.

Construction work at Lace Hill Manor

The two-and-three-storey home is set in landscaped grounds, with work now under way to complete the exterior spaces, which include private and shared patios, quiet terraces and lawns and planting, including topiary.

Home manager Paul Turvey said: “We are at a really exciting point in the development of this home, where we can see the spaces come to life and we’re able to experience the generous scale and feel of the rooms.

“As we see fixtures and fittings go in, we’re finalising decisions on colours, furnishing and fabrics to implement the cohesive interior design vision, every day seeing a new part of the home brought together.

“There is a real buzz about the place.

"Even a few months away from our official opening we’ve already had so much interest, with many local families having booked tours for the minute we open our doors.”

The new home will offer residential dementia care beds to meet the need identified locally, overseen by two dedicated dementia care leads, and MMPG says it will create "a stimulating and interactive environment" to support the residents' needs.

There will also be a big emphasis on wellbeing, with holistic therapies such as massage and reiki on offer in the wellness retreat.

The home will have a concierge, or ‘front of house’ manager, overseeing the running of the bar and bistro and ensuring every new resident receives a "red-carpet arrival".

Paul said: “There is a real sense of momentum as we enter the final phase of this project, and the fledgling team who will launch Lace Hill Manor Care Home this April are champing at the bit to get started.