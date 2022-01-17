£100,000 funding available to address health inequalities in Bucks

Charities and community groups in Bucks can apply for up to £15,000 in grant funding for projects that address avoidable and systematic health differences for ethnic minority groups.

The £100,000 Health Equity Fund, funded by Buckinghamshire Council in partnership with Heart of Bucks, was set up to address health inequalities that impact the life expectancy and quality of life for people from ethnic minority groups across Bucks.

Health inequalities can involve differences such as prevalence of health conditions, access to care, and behavioural risks to health.

County Hall in Aylesbury

Some of the ways in which these inequalities can impact on healthcare are evident from national data published by the NHS Race and Health Observatory.

The data shows that in the UK black women are four times more likely than white women to die in pregnancy or childbirth, while African-Caribbean men are up to three times more likely to develop prostate cancer than white men of the same age, and black and ethnic minority groups have up to twice the mortality risk from Covid-19 compared to people from a white British background

Councillor Angela Macpherson, Bucks Council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "Covid-19 has widened health inequalities in England by disproportionately affecting those already experiencing health inequalities, especially some people from ethnic minority groups.

"With this fund, we are aiming to enable not-for–profit groups to deliver projects that directly and specifically address one or more aspects of health inequalities that impact on the life expectancy and quality of life for some people from ethnic minority groups across our county.”

Grants of up to £15,000 are available for projects that address inequalities in physical and/or mental health for any age group.

"Examples include improving advice and guidance, education and awareness raising, and advocacy support.

Projects must be designed and delivered primarily for ethnic minority groups.

Heart of Bucks CEO Henry Allmand said: “We are delighted to be launching a fund dedicated to targeting ethnic health inequalities in Buckinghamshire in partnership with the council.

"Heart of Bucks is committed to combating inequalities within our county, and the Health Equity Fund will enable us to provide essential funding for community organisations addressing preventable differences in health among local ethnic minority groups.”