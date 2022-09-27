£1,000 donations for charities based in Wendover and Winslow

For the fourth year running, the Benefact Group is giving away £1 million to charities through the awards. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with another 250 awards of £1,000 available now for donation.

Animal Antiks, based in North Marston, and Lindengate, in Wendover, are the local charities set to benefit from the money, following overwhelming public support in Bucks.

Animal Antiks uses animal assisted learning to help young people and people with mental health issues. Lindengate uses a range of nature-based activities to help people recover from stress or illness and build resilience and wellbeing into their lives.

Animal Antiks runs alpaca walks for people with mental health problems such as stress and depression

Advertisement

Another beneficiary is the Bridgebuilder Trust MK, which helps children and young people consider their beliefs, explore Christianity and make positive life choices.

More than 3,000 people have so far voted for charities across Bucks.

In total, more than 202,000 people around the UK supported the Movement for Good awards, with over 3,900 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes.

The 250 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated, after 250 previous winners were selected in June.

Advertisement

Lindengate uses nature-based activities to help people improve their wellbeing

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

"Benefact Group is the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest.

"Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the group grows, the more the group can give.

Advertisement

"As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do.

"We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

A further 120 £1,000 grants will be given away in December and £500,000 will also be given in larger grants later this year.