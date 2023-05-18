Protest organised in Aylesbury demonstrating against police after dog killing

A demonstration has been announced in Aylesbury town centre protesting against police treatment of animals.

Protesters have taken to social media asking for support in their campaign against the authorities.

Several protests have been announced across the UK after two dogs were fatally shot by Metropolitan Police officers.

Market Square in Aylesbury

On 7 May two dogs owned by a homeless man named Louie Turnbull were killed after armed police officers responded to calls stating a woman was being attacked by the animals.

A police force spokesman said: “Officers attended the location, where the aggressive behaviour of two dogs was of considerable concern and posed a significant threat to them. Both dogs were destroyed by police at the scene.”

Since the incident the Met has cleared the officers involved of wrongdoing after conducting its own investigation into the case.

A police spokesman added: "The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have conducted a thorough review of the incident, including all of the available body-worn footage, and are satisfied that there are no concerns around officer conduct.”

However footage from the incident was shared on social media, upsetting some animal lovers and pet owners.

This has led to grassroots protests and vigils commemorating the deaths of the two Staffordshire terriers.

In Aylesbury a demonstration in Market Square is planned at 1pm on 4 June.

An event organiser said: “We wish nothing more than to be seen, at what will be a peaceful, no nonsense protest in support of this guy and what happened to him and his two placid, friendly dogs.”

During the incident in Poplar in London Turnbull was tased and arrested for having a dog dangerously out of control.

The 46-year-old has since been charged with having a dog that was dangerously out of control and being in possession of a dog whilst disqualified from doing so.

On Friday (12 May), the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced it was investigating the Met’s conduct in relation to the incident.

Amanda Rowe, an IOPC regional director, said: “We understand the public concern regarding this incident and it is appropriate that it should be independently investigated."