Prolific fly-tipper gets nearly two years in jail after Aylesbury court hearing

A relentless fly-tipper was sentenced to 21 months in prison after an Aylesbury Crown Court hearing on Friday (25 February).

Dean Stanley pleaded guilty to a total of 17 fly-tipping offences, which he committed in just under a year across Bucks - including Great Missenden, Iver and Denham - as well as in London and other areas.

Sixteen of the offences took place in Bucks and Hillingdon, one in Sutton.

Fly-tipping in Great Missenden, photo from Bucks Council

As well as the 21 months in jail, Stanley's van will be seized, he was handed a 14 month sentence for the fly-tipping in Sutton to run concurrently, with the 21-month sentence issued for his crimes in Bucks and Hillingdon.

A second defendant, Bradley Caswell, was sentenced for one fly-tipping offence in Sutton.

He received a £500 fine and was ordered to pay £720 compensation, court costs of £500 plus a court surcharge. The judge described his behaviour as 'reckless'.

Photo from Bucks Council, waste dumped at the A40, Denham

Stanley collected waste, including white electrical items, furniture and kitchen units, doors, beds, mattresses and building waste, from various commercial and residential premises and dumped it – without permission – wherever he could.

He would often opportunistically approach the occupiers of properties where he saw building works were already taking place to offer his waste disposal services.

At other times he dumped waste he had removed from homes where he was contracted to carry out building works.

His dumping sites were in public open spaces including recreation grounds, children’s playgrounds, parks and grass verges by highways.

More waste dumped by Stanley at Love Green Lane in Iver, photo from Bucks Council

At other times, he dumped waste outside people’s homes or in their driveways.

Bucks Council report that some homeowners had to spend considerable amounts of money to clear their driveways legally, after Stanley dumped items by their doorstep.

A joint operation from Bucks Council, Hillingdon Council and Sutton Council brought Stanley to justice.

Councillor Peter Strachan said: “I’m horrified by the vile and selfish nature of these fly-tipping offences across multiple areas.

"However, I’m pleased to see that the perpetrators have been caught and brought to justice with the combined efforts of our team here in Bucks and colleagues in Hillingdon and Sutton. Custodial sentences are not handed out lightly but the fact the judge sentenced in this way demonstrates the serious nature of the crime.

"This should be a warning to other fly-tippers that wherever and however you commit this abhorrent crime, we will identify and prosecute you."

In addition, two distinctive Ford Transit style flat-back tipper vans – one red and the other white, were both linked to Stanley through insurance and DVLA records,

Further evidence was collated from eye-witness reports and CCTV footage.

Legal resources were pooled by all three local authorities which helped to establish evidence of ongoing and long-term offending, Bucks Council revealed.

Local enforcement officers from the authorities investigated, photographed and obtained CCTV footage recording the illegal activities. Victims of the offences also provided statements and photographs.

The judge acknowledged Stanley's actions caused "considerable inconvenience, nuisance, expense and environmental damage" and gave her thanks to the three local authorities for their work in bringing him to justice: "The long, meticulous and tenacious investigation by officers at all three local authorities, and the work of the council lawyers putting this case together, has been hugely impressive and assisted me greatly. Thank you for all your efforts. I hope you feel justice was done today as a result of those efforts."

Bucks Council advises that residents should only use registered waste carrier when disposing of waste to avoid becoming a victim of a rogue collector.

The law requires anyone who produces waste to ensure that it’s disposed of lawfully.

Any cold caller offering to remove waste should show customers their waste transport licence.

If they cannot do so, then an offence may be committed if the customer allows the waste to be taken away and it’s subsequently dumped.

If the waste is traced back to the individual who produced it, they will be guilty of an offence if they cannot provide information as to who took the waste, such as the registration of the waste vehicle and details of the transporter.

Councillor Strachan added: “Members of the public should be aware of the consequences of allowing unlicensed individuals to remove waste for a low price.

"To ensure you don’t fall foul of the law, please don’t accept offers of cheap waste removal from callers and absolutely never pay in cash.