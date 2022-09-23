Princes Risborough venue up for top regional prize at Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards

Radhuni restaurant is up for the Restaurant of the Year gong for the south central region of the UK.

Radhuni staff will attend a red-carpet event at the InterContinental hotel in London on 2 October.

Survey data was gathered comparing over 700,000 businesses in the country, before ARTA announced this year’s finalists.

Radhuni is up for Restaurant of the Year

A panel of judges have been drafted in to uncover the best South Asian restaurant in each region at next month’s event.

BBC broadcaster and journalist, Samantha Simmonds, will host the event alongside magician Paul Martin.

As well as Regional Restaurant of the Year, the National Champion of the Champions, National and Regional Chefs of the Year, Takeaway, and Newcomer of the Year awards will also be handed out.

Radhuni in Princes Risborough

ChefOnline, which acts as a business partner to the awards team, crunched the data to find worthy nominees.

Also, restaurant goers and food lovers submitted their favourite eateries.

Founder and CEO of ARTA, Mohammed Munim, said: “Britain has some of the most vibrant and dynamic Asian restaurants, and they are an integral part of the fabric and culture of the country.

“The ARTA awards are a celebration and recognition of these exceptional restaurants, takeaways, chefs, and restaurateurs all across the country, who are serving their local communities so exceptionally well. Each nominee is a worthy winner, and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on the second of October.”

Cooking up award-nominated delights

Data from ARTA states that the UK’s curry industry contributes £5 billion annually, and accounts for a fifth of all restaurants in the nation.

Today there are more Indian restaurants in Greater London than in Delhi and Mumbai combined.

An ARTA spokesperson added: “The ARTA awards are in celebration and recognition of Britain’s vibrant Asian restaurants and takeaways and

offered solidarity and morale for the industry which is currently facing headwinds including with the high cost of energy, inflation, and the impact from the pandemic.”

The venue in Princes Risborough high street