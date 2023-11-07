Princes Risborough retirement development supports Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal
The Royal British Legion’s Director of Casework Mark Collins attended the special event on Thursday 26th October, alongside members of the Royal Air Force and Deputy Town Mayor Josephine Bliss.
Apartment Owners and Churchill Colleagues joined the guests for tea and cakes in the development’s cosy Owners’ Lounge, with everyone donning their poppies to help promote the campaign and raise money for the Armed Forces charity.
Each November an army of volunteers distribute the Royal British Legion’s iconic paper poppies throughout the nation, collecting donations in return to help support the vital work the charity does for the Armed Forces community. Churchill developments across the country will be supporting this endeavour and wearing the poppy as a symbol to remember the fallen service men and women killed in conflict.
Churchill Retirement Living has a strong connection with the Armed Forces, with many of its Owners having vivid childhood memories of the Second World War and close friends or family members who fell in battle. As well as selling poppies, many Churchill developments will be holding Remembrance Day events to help mark this important date in the calendar.
Churchill’s Regional Marketing Manager Tunji Quadri said: “We were proud to support the Poppy Appeal launch at Chiltern Lodge this year, and we’re looking forward to seeing our developments across the region join together with their local communities to commemorate the many sacrifices our Armed Forces have made for us, and raise as much as possible for this excellent cause.”