Princes Risborough home with idyllic countryside surroundings hits the market valued at nearly £2m

Estate agents believe the home was constructed in the 17th century
By James Lowson
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:24 BST

A home in Princes Risborough is currently on the market for just shy of £2 million.

Located in Alscot Lane, the home has been valued at £1,895,000 by Savills and can be viewed here on Zoopla.

It is located deep in the Buckinghamshire countryside and is surrounded by landscaped gardens whilst containing special countryside views.

Estate agents estimate the building was constructed in the 17th century. There are five bedrooms within the home, along with three reception rooms, and three bathrooms.

It is located within half a mile of the nearest railway station and has two schools a short walk away. Residents are encouraged to walk and cycle along the Chilterns surroundings of the home and checkout nearby villages and inns.

You can take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below gallery:

One of the reception rooms in the property currently containing a grand piano.

1. Living room

One of the reception rooms in the property currently containing a grand piano. Photo: Savills

One of three pristine bathrooms within the property.

2. Bathroom

One of three pristine bathrooms within the property. Photo: Savills

Another of the ground floor reception rooms in the home, this one is particularly spacious.

3. Reception room

Another of the ground floor reception rooms in the home, this one is particularly spacious. Photo: Savills

One of the older features of the home which dates back to the 17th century is the inglenook fireplaces with a wood burner. The home also has exposed timbers, iron latch doors, brickwork, fireplaces and flagstone flooring.

4. Fireplace

One of the older features of the home which dates back to the 17th century is the inglenook fireplaces with a wood burner. The home also has exposed timbers, iron latch doors, brickwork, fireplaces and flagstone flooring. Photo: Savills

