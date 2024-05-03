A home in Princes Risborough is currently on the market for just shy of £2 million.

Located in Alscot Lane, the home has been valued at £1,895,000 by Savills and can be viewed here on Zoopla.

It is located deep in the Buckinghamshire countryside and is surrounded by landscaped gardens whilst containing special countryside views.

Estate agents estimate the building was constructed in the 17th century. There are five bedrooms within the home, along with three reception rooms, and three bathrooms.

It is located within half a mile of the nearest railway station and has two schools a short walk away. Residents are encouraged to walk and cycle along the Chilterns surroundings of the home and checkout nearby villages and inns.

You can take a closer look at the property by clicking through the below gallery:

1 . Living room One of the reception rooms in the property currently containing a grand piano. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Bathroom One of three pristine bathrooms within the property. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Reception room Another of the ground floor reception rooms in the home, this one is particularly spacious. Photo: Savills Photo Sales