Princes Risborough chef claims top gong at curry Oscars

Akthoraz Miah of Radhuni Restaurant in Princes Risborough has scooped the National Chef of the Year accolade at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA).

Held on Sunday evening at the Park Plaza Hotel Westminster and hosted by renowned newsreader and ARTA ambassador Samantha Simmonds, the awards are in recognition of the UK’s best South Asian, Thai and Chinese cuisine.

From the National Chef, Takeaway and Newcomer of the Year Award, to the Best Thai and Chinese Restaurants, Regional Takeaways and more, ARTA spotlighted the pinnacle of over 2400 applications across the UK.

Akthoraz Miah said:

“It is truly an honour to be recognised as the National Chef of the Year. Radhuni is truly proud to have a nationally recognised chef serving the wonderful town of Princes Risborough. The award is a motivation for us to continue delivering the best Asian cuisine to our customers.”

The winners were selected by an esteemed panel of ambassadors & judges including Paul Stuart Scully MP, Stephen Anthony McPartland MP, ex England Cricketer Devon Malcolm and multi award winning celebrity chef Chand Rahman.

The UK’s Curry industry contributes £5 billion annually, which as of 2015 has accounted for a fifth of the restaurants in the UK dating back to the 1800’s. Today there are more Indian restaurants in Greater London than in Delhi and Mumbai combined.

Speaking about the awards, founder Member and CEO of ARTA, Salik Mohammed Munim, said:

“Year on year, the standard for this competition continues to defy imagination. With more entrants than ever before, we have been immensely impressed by the quality on show this year. We commend all the winners and finalists of ARTA 2019. The selection process has been rigorous, and we witnessed some remarkable contestants, therefore picking the winners wasn’t easy. All the winners and finalists should be equally proud.”