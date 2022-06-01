Primary schools come together for dance festival in Buckingham

Students from George Grenville Academy, Buckingham Primary School, St James and St John C of E Primary School, in Chackmore and Great Horwood C of E School danced in front of an audience and a judging panel.

The competition, held at George Grenville Academy, had two separate themes.

Younger children, aged five to seven, based their performances on the theme of ‘Once upon a time’, using traditional tales and stories from Aladdin.

Key Stage 1 dancers from George Grenville Academy with their medals

Pupils aged nine to 11 created their dances around the theme of ‘Musicals’, including The Lion King, Hairspray and Matilda.

The dances were judged by Royal Latin School drama teachers Ben Coleman and Amy Jones.

They said: “We were incredibly impressed with the standard, energy and enthusiasm of all the performers at the dance festival.

“We loved seeing the variety of dances that were created and the clear passion for performing that each dancer exuded.

Key Stage 2 dancers from Great Horwood C of E School

“We cannot wait to see you all on stage again in the future.”

George Grenville Academy’s PE co-ordinator, Elle Brown, said: “It was such a pleasure to host this event and see children and parents from different schools join together to celebrate dance, after being separated for so long as a community.

“We hope this will become an annual event.”

George Grenville Academy is part of the Campfire Education Trust – formerly the Bourton Meadow Education Trust – along with Bourton Meadow Academy and Lace Hill Academy.