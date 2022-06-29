Primary pupils first to test new litter-pick kit for Buckingham

As part of the government’s Welcome Back Fund, Buckingham Town Council has received 30 litter pickers, collection hoops and high-vis jackets for community groups to borrow, to make it easier to access the right equipment for a litter pick.

Pupils from Buckingham Primary School were the first to have a go, organising a week of litter-busting activities where they managed to fill several bags of rubbish from the parks, paths and town centre.

Cllr Anja Schaefer, who chairs the town council’s Environment Committee, said: “This new equipment will be a great boost for members of the community to become involved.

Buckingham Primary School pupils with the litter-pickers

"I would encourage everyone to make use of them and perhaps organise a group for a communal litter pick, which is great fun as well as helping keep Buckingham looking great.”

The litter picking equipment, made from 100 per cent recycled polypropylene fishing gear, is stored at Buckingham Town Council’s depot and can be accessed via information on the town council website or by calling the office on 01280 816426.

Anyone wishing to organise a litter-busting event can contact the town council on 01280 816426 or email [email protected]

Buckingham Town Council also supports the Keep Britain Tidy campaigns through its annual River Rinses and #QuickLitterPick schemes.

Litter in Bourton Park

The Welcome Back Fund provides councils across England a share of £56 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to support the safe return to high streets and help build back better from the pandemic.