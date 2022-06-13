Pride flag raised for the first time in Buckingham

A crowd of people gathered to watch the flag raising on Monday, June 6.

Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, said: “This is the first time we’ve done this in Buckingham. The symbol of the rainbow is a powerful one, representing and reflecting the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community – and indeed of the whole community.

"It’s shocking that in my lifetime people could be prosecuted because of their sexuality or sexual orientation, let alone the discrimination and harassment that many experienced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley and Cllr Ryan Willett with the Pride flag

"But this rainbow flag is a sign of hope and promise that this can and does change.

Thank you to everyone who has come along today, and those who have enabled this to happen.”

Lead councillor for the event, Ryan Willett, said: ‘It was so amazing to see so many people attend the event to support unity and diversity within our community.

"I was very pleased to see the mayor and many councillors at our first-ever pride event, supporting rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride flag flying in Buckingham

"It is also important that we support other groups in our community the same way we have done on this occasion.

"Through the good British values of tolerance, dignity and respect, Buckingham town has shown its full commitment to these values.”

The Pride flag will continue to fly for the rest of the month.