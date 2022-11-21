Premium restaurant opening tonight completes Aylesbury's flagship development

A new restaurant opening in Aylesbury tonight (Monday) marks the finishing touch to the flagship Exchange development in the town centre.

Mediterranean restaurant and bar Opuz joins a suite of other upmarket eateries situated in the 2,515ft development in the heart of Aylesbury town centre. The Exchange is owned by Buckinghamshire Council and is managed by its property team.

Rachael Matthews, deputy cabinet member for Town Centre Regeneration, said: “This is wonderful news for residents and visitors to Aylesbury, who will be spoilt for choice in terms of dining destinations.

Opuz is openinf in Aylesbury town centre

"We are keen for Aylesbury to be seen as a location of choice for those who want to enjoy a meal out with family or friends. We have worked hard to ensure a mouthwatering mix of independent and chain restaurants to suit every taste and budget.”

The Exchange comprises 47 modern one and two-bedroom residential apartments on the upper storeys, with a number of retail units on the ground floor.

The property has been developed by Bucks Council in recent years and previously by the former Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) as part of the regeneration works in the Exchange Street area, following on from the development of the Waterside Theatre, Waitrose and the Travelodge. The development opened in March 2019 and the first restaurant opened its doors in April 2019.

John Chilver, cabinet member for Resources and Accessible Housing, explained: “The Exchange is the culmination of many years of hard work, firstly in the construction, design and planning stages and latterly in the economic development and work to encourage new business growth.

Advertisement

Inside Opuz

"We are proud that the hard work has paid off and we are delighted to finally complete the project which sees Aylesbury’s first purpose-built mixed restaurant, commercial and residential development.

"The design of the space has been well thought through and offers visitors a modern and welcoming multipurpose location to enjoy spending time in.”