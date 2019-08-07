Practices proposing to merge doctors surgeries in Wing, Whitchurch and Winslow

Three doctors surgeries in Aylesbury Vale have unveiled a proposal to merge together in April 2020.

The surgeries that will be merged are The Surgery on Stewkley Road, Wing, Whitchurch Surgery and Norden House Surgery in Winslow.

Whitchurch Surgery

Ashcroft Surgery in Wing will not be affected by the merger.

Under the proposals the merger will take affect from April 1 2020 with the surgeries having a new partnership name - 3W Health, however individual surgery names will remain.

In a document outlining the merger seen by this newspaper the surgeries write: "The surgeries are proposing to merge because over the past few years there have been increased pressures placed upon general practice.

"The increasing elderly population, the growth in long term illnesses like diabetes and asthma and the need to move more work from hospitals into the community means that general practice needs to work in different ways to absorb this increased workload.

Norden House Surgery, Winslow

"We feel that the best way to continue to offer our patients an innovative, sustainable, quality service into the future is to join together.

"Merging our practices will make us more resilient, give us a larger pool of staff to draw from and allow us to work towards bringing services from hospital into the community for the convenience of patients.

"It will also give us the opportunity to reduce some of our overhead costs due to the economies of scale.

"Our doctors, practice nurses and other staff will continue to be available to patients under the proposed new arrangements in the same way as they are at present as the same staff and GPs will still be working at each of the three practices.

"Due to the size of the area covered by our practices, there are no plans to close buildings.

"Patient registration will not be affected and you will not need to do anything should you wish to stay registered with the proposed new practice.

"Following the proposed merger, you would have the choice of being seen at any of the three surgery sites or continuing to use your current practice only, as do you now."

Prescriptions will continue to be dispensed at patients regular surgeries and patients medical records will be put on to a clinical database which enables clinicians at any site to access them.

Patients will be able to access medical records, online prescriptions and make appointments online.

The application by the three surgeries to merge will be considered in December by the NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

Patient Participation Groups representing each practice have met and will continue to meet to discuss the proposals and the surgeries are planning to hold drop-in sessions so patients can talk to staff and answer any questions people may have.

Details of drop-in sessions have yet to be released by the surgeries.

Anyone with comments, questions or concerns about the proposals can e-mail 3w.merger@nhs.net or write to Norden House Surgery, Avenue Road, Winslow, Buckinghamshire, MK18 3DW, marking their correspondence for the attention of Noel Ratcliffe.