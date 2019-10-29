Positive attitude is 103 year-old Hilda from Aylesbury's secret to a long life

Living to the ripe old age of 103 is all down to having a positive attitude say's Hilda Duncombe.

And that positive attitude shone through on Saturday, when Hilda hosted a party for her family and none other than the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire Julia Upton at the Bartlett Residential Home in Aylesbury.

High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire Julia Upton and Hilda on her 103rd birthday

Hilda was born on October 26 1916, the year of the Battle of the Somme and the first ever blood transfusion.

She was born in London, and also lived in Oving before moving to Aylesbury.

She has enjoyed a happy life and her hobbies still include reading, walking, doing quizzes and arts and crafts.

She was joined at her party by her son, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren and Bartlett residents and staff, as well as the special visit from the High Sheriff

Hilda she said she was feeling 'over the moon' to see all her family and 'honoured' to see High Sheriff and 'thankful' to everyone who made her day extra special.

She added that the secret of a long and happy life is 'take the life as it is and keep moving forward with positive attitude.'