Nature loving television personality Robbie Cumming formally opened a towpath in Aylesbury Vale.

Robbie, who is best known for hosting the Canal Boat Diaries, completed the official ribbon cutting task to open the Wendover to Halton towpath upgrade.

Known for travelling up and down the countries canals and living in his narrow boat, Cumming is a patron of the Wendover Canal Trust (WCT).

He was joined at the celebration event by walkers, cyclists, canoeists and schoolchildren with youngsters from John Colet School in attendance.

Robbie Cumming cutting the ribbon at the towpath, WCT Chairman to his left and Ros Daniels, Canal & River Trust, and Dr Elaine King, Chiltern National Landscape, to his right.

It took six months to reopen a 1.7 mile stretch of the path between Wendover and Halton with upgrades costing £750,000. WCT officials have revealed that it took funding contributions from five organisations to make the project possible.

Cracklewick Morris dancers put on two performances and there was a call to attention fanfare sounded by Kathy Gifford. She also played a fanfare after Robbie Cumming, presenter of TV’s ‘Canal Boat Diaries’ cut the ribbon to formally open the towpath.

Schoolchildren from Wendover Church of England Junior School enjoyed a Teddy Bear’s picnic, organised by engineering group, EKFB.

The company also produced a nature trail worksheet and gave out ‘passports’ for children to complete on the day, reflecting their experiences.

Robbie orders a pizza at Walnut Tree Meadow, Wendover.

There were talks on geology and the environment by experts from EKFB for pupils from John Colet School who were also given a quiz by their geography teacher.

In a speech chairman of WCT Clive Johnson, said: “Funded by five organisations, the towpath upgrading took six months to complete, cost £750,000 and runs for 1.7 miles. It is part of the Wendover Canal Trust’s and Canal & River Trust’s wider ambition to see the entire seven-mile Wendover to Grand Union canal towpath upgraded.

“The work carried out by Rothen Group and Kier plc has hugely improved the former muddy towpath. For the first time we have made it accessible to the entire community all year round. I know it is, and will be, enjoyed by those out for a stroll, ramblers, joggers, cyclists, the mobility-impaired and birdwatchers.”