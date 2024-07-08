Popular free family-friendly event cancelled in Aylesbury at short notice due to concerning forecast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular free annual event in Aylesbury was cancelled at short notice due to concerning weather forecasts.

Aylesbury Town Council cancelled its Aylesbury on Sea event, which was scheduled to take place yesterday (7 July).

The town council announced the cancellation on Saturday, due to the forecast of heavy rain and the possibility of thunder.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Decisions like these are not taken lightly. After thoroughly reviewing all available weather forecasts and considering our responsibility to volunteers, suppliers, and you, our valued visitors, we have decided to cancel our popular annual event.“We look forward to welcoming residents to their next free community event, Parklife Weekend 2024, from 23-25 August.”

A previous Aylesbury on Sea event. Photo from Phil Richards

Each summer the town council aims to bring the beach to Aylesbury by hosting an ‘on sea’ experience.

In previous summers the town council has deposited 60 tonnes of sand on Vale Park. Between 11am and 4pm the council had booked a number of family-friendly entertainers for its seaside event.

Included in the council’s plans was a super soaker arena, limbo, volleyball, and mini golf activities.

Other entertainment lined up by the council included a pair of giant seagulls, a singing mermaid, and a show from the award-winning Queen's Park Art Centre's Unbound Theatre, which is performing its ‘The Sinister Seaside’ show. A Punch and Judy show had also been booked by the town council.

Aylesbury Town Council had also organised a face-painting tent and a circus-themed crafts workshop containing a number of activities.