Popular duck race is cancelled due to low water levels in Buckingham

The university had planned the return of the Duck Race to the river at its Hunter Street campus this summer, after three-year hiatus.
But alumni relations officer, Lucy Stanislaus, said: “We are sorry to announce that, due to unforeseen river conditions, we have had to cancel the Duck Race on Wednesday, August 17.
"The Duck Race has always been a wonderful community event hosted by the University of Buckingham and we are very disappointed to have had to make this decision.”
A member of the university staff said the cancellation was due to the low water levels in the River Great Ouse.
People who have purchased ducks in advance can collect a refund from Reception at the Vinson Building, Hunter Street (open Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm).
Any money left uncollected on September 2 will be donated to the DEC appeal for Ukraine.