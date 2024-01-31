Popular charity cycling event gearing up for its ‘biggest year yet’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The DENS Hillbuster, in partnership with British Cycling, boasts a selection of routes that take riders over the rolling Chiltern Hills and through the stunning countryside of Herts, Beds and Bucks.

The charity sportive is expected to welcome hundreds of passionate cyclists from the Home Counties, London and beyond – with all proceeds supporting DENS in their mission to help rebuild the lives of local people facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

With a choice of 25k, 60k, 100k and 120k routes on offer, the charity is encouraging riders of all backgrounds and abilities to take on the challenge for a worthy cause.

The DENS Hillbuster welcomes cyclists of all abilities

Further highlights include well-stocked feed stations and a lively event village where cyclists can celebrate with post-ride street food and drinks.

The event is sponsored by Orion Financial Management, a financial services company based in Hemel Hempstead.

Among several organisations supporting the event is Hemel Hempstead Cycling Club, who have chosen DENS as their official charity of 2024 and will support with event logistics.

Simon Hemington, Club Chairman, said: “We are delighted to be a part of this legendary local cycling event, which is held in high esteem by many of our members thanks to its great organisation and strong sense of community.”

Wendy Lewington, DENS CEO, said: “The DENS Hillbuster has become a mainstay of the local cycling scene, and we’d love as many participants, old or new, to join us in making 2024 its biggest year yet!

“Not only will you be treating yourself to a fantastic day out, but you’ll be making a big difference for people in need during these tough times.”