A Buckingham hairdresser has branched out to unveil her second salon in Milton Keynes.

Hair Host, which has had a salon in Buckingham’s Cornwall Place since 2015, launched its second salon at The Hub MK on Tuesday, November 15,.

Owner Rebecca Blade, who lives in Buckingham, said: “We wanted to expand before Covid, and found a different unit, not in The Hub. And then Covid hit and obviously everything stopped.

The launch of the new salon in The Hub. Picture: Amy Foster Photography

“And then at the beginning of this year, we found out about this unit in the Hub that was coming available, so we went with it instead.”

New faces mingled with existing customers from Buckingham at the launch party on Tuesday night.

“It was packed, so that was good,” said Rebecca, aged 32. “Everyone was like, ‘Are you having fun?’ and I was like, ‘I can’t really think about it.’ Till the end, when everyone started to go home, and you kind of go ‘It was a good night.’ But it was a bit crazy, trying to talk to everyone.”

The new MK salon has opened in a premises formerly occupied by another hairdressing salon, but has been completely redesigned in Hair Host’s own design.

At the launch of the MK salon. Picture: Amy Foster Photography

“We gutted it out - everything’s been ripped out and now it’s lovely, we’re loving it,” Rebecca said. "And everyone’s commented how much it feels like Hair Host, how it feels like the other salon, it’s got the same feeling when you come in, which is really nice to hear - that’s what we wanted.”

Expanding the business during a cost of living crisis may be a bold move, but mum-of three Rebecca said: “We’ve been planning it so long, it was kind of like, if we don’t do it now, there’s always going to be something that stops you doing it.”With the new salon doing well, Rebecca’s looking forward to a busy season in the run-up to Christmas

"It will be nice getting more clients through the door in Milton Keynes,” she said. “I think it will be non stop really until January.”

The Hair Host team. Picture: Amy Foster Photography