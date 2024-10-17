Popular brewery near Buckingham announces line-up for annual comedy show including Mock the Week star
Performing at this year’s event at the Blackpit Brewery will be the former Mock The Week regular, Angela Barnes.
She will be joined by popular comic, Tom Ward, who like Angela has appeared on the popular Live at The Apollo show. Completing the Christmas Comedy Night is Olaf Falafel an Edinburgh Fringe winning performer.
It is taking place at the venue, located between Silverstone and Stowe that is also known for its Bonfire Night celebrations, on 14 December.
Headlining is Angela, who has been previously endorsed by Sarah Millican and named one of the best female comedians on the circuit in an Evening Standard review.
Tom, a comic known for his performances at the Edinburgh Fringe and across the London comedy, has also been featured on the ever-popular QI panel show. Previous reviews have described him as a “genuinely exciting talent” and a comic who hits the “millennial sweet spot”.
Blackpit Brewery is also welcoming the Swedish comedy star Olaf, who won Dave’s Best Joke at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019. He is known for his one-liners and Scandinavian-tinged stories and claims to be ‘Sweden’s eighth funniest comedian’.
Event director Duncan Wheeler said: “We’re very excited to share our incredible Christmas comedy line up with you this year! We’re can’t wait to welcome everyone back, for an evening of festive laughs, delicious food and of course, our famous Blackpit brews! Don’t miss this sell out event!”