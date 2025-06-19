Popular Aylesbury Vale racing site to reopen after new 10-year deal is confirmed

A popular racing site in Aylesbury which has been closed since 2021 is set to reopen this year.

Forestry England has announced that Aston Hill Bike Park is due to reopen in 2025.

Known for hosting downhill mountain biking races that attracted riders from all across the country, the site has been closed since 2021 because of ash dieback disease. This caused a safety risk and led to the agency shutting the park indefinitely.

Forestry England said specialist contractors were hired to complete a tree removal project and the site is once again safe for use after a review.

Aston Hill is set to open later this year

Bike Park Chilterns CIC has also been selected as the new operator to run the site. It has agreed a 10-year lease with the environmental agency to be the area’s custodians.

Further work is underway to repair the track to its former glory and it is expected to be ready for mountain bikers in the autumn.

Bike Park Chilterns says it wants the venue to rival the best biking sites in Scotland and Wales once its makeover is completed. On completion the venue will be aimed at bikers of all ages and abilities.

Bike Park Chilterns, an organisation that was formed in 2019, says the park has been rebuilt from the ground up, and that when the new venue opens it will boast a mix of man-made and natural trails.

Aston Hill was previously well-known within biking circles and had acted as a popular downhill site for 20 years, prior to the closure in 2021.