It is a staple of the small Bucks village

An annual farming show held in an Aylesbury Vale village celebrated its 50th birthday.

The Granborough Produce and Handicraft Show turned 50 this month. On the first weekend of September villagers gather for an auction and produce competition.

Each year the produce is judged by a panel in the morning, before all the fruits get auctioned off in the afternoon.

Sally McAvoy (sat down) receiving the the Colin Carter Cup for most points overall from Ann Sear

This year 30 individuals submitted over 170 lots to the annual event.

Each year there are 15 cups and trophies to be won by the farmers who bring the best goodies to the annual country showcase.

The competitions range from Best in Show to the best carrots or potatoes brought along on the day.

On top of the vegetables that are sold via the show, guests often donate cakes and other goodies, which are always a big hit. Often visitors can took into victoria sandwiches, fruit cakes and much more.

William McWhirter won 1st prize in Best photo of Granborough competition

The show has passed through generations and remained important locally. It is always a well-attended event, especially when considering that the village is estimated to have under 600 residents.

Malcolm Newman who oversees the auction, has carried on the tradition that was started by his parents, Margaret and Norman, 50 years ago.

Davina Thorogood who helps to run the event, told The Bucks Herald: “Most of the families have unfortunately passed on. Margaret and Norman Newman have long passed on. But Malcolm has carried on helping, and it’s very popular with the villagers. It’s great fun. It’s an important tradition for Granborough.”

Some of the goodies at Granborough Produce Show

Davina takes pride in reciting that the show has only been cancelled once, and that was when national lockdown restrictions made it an impossibility.

Money raised from the auction each year goes back towards Granborough Village Hall. The building which is over 100 years old is used for community purposes. This year a figure of £500 was raised.