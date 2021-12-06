Popular Aylesbury salon scoops four awards at national awards ceremony

Staff at a leading hair salon in Aylesbury are celebrating after winning four categories at a glittering national awards ceremony.

The team at Safy B’s Salon in Station Way, Aylesbury, have established an enviable reputation for their exceptional hair colour skills, vibrant creations, commitment to hairdressing and outstanding customer service.

The awards included included:

> Stylist of the Year – Safy Burton

> Creative Image of the Year – Safy Burton

> Colourist of the Year – Safy Burton

> Best Colour Salon – Safy B’s Salon.

The Salon Awards are an industry focused award which reward and recognise the hard work, dedication and passion demonstrated by hair stylists throughout the UK. The awards received a record 1,100 number of entries this year with a total of 600 finalists.

Safy and the team were selected as finalists following entries submitted back in July and then announced as the winners in front of 400 of their hairdressing peers.

A spokesman said: "Competing against a variety of salons across the UK and within their home region itself was a nerve wracking time for Safy and the team, who have revolutionised salon colour in their local area with their incredible transformations. Being announced as the winner of the four categories shows how much their work and dedication to their clients and salon has been recognised."