Popular attraction near Milton Keynes and Buckingham closes its doors for safety reasons

A popular Buckinghamshire attraction has been forced to close its doors, due to safety concerns caused by the strong winds.

Stowe House, a Grade I listed country house located between Milton Keynes and Aylesbury, is shut today (Monday September 15), forcing the cancellation of a planned Heritage Open Day event.

In a social media post Stowe House wrote: “Due to the forecast of high winds, our partners at the National Trust have made the difficult decision to close the gardens for safety reasons.

“As a result Stowe House will also be closed, and we are sadly having to cancel our Heritage Open Day event.

“The safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff is always our top priority. With the current weather conditions we are unable to guarantee a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

“We are truly disappointed to cancel this event, but we appreciate your understanding and continued support. We look forward to welcoming you back to Stowe soon.”

The heritage open day event was due to include free entry to Stowe House and Gardens, as well as the opportunity to enjoy other aspects of Stowe including the parish church, gothic temple, temple of venus and temple of concord and victory.

A yellow warning of wind, meaning strong gusts of wind are possible, has been issued covering large parts of the country until 6pm today.

Gusts of up to 40 or 50mph are expected in the Stowe area until around 10pm tonight according to the latest forecasts, with a chance of some rain showers in the afternoon as well.

Stowe House is due to reopen to the public on Tuesday September 16.

